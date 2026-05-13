Wizards Post NBA Lottery Mock Draft

The NBA Draft order is officially set, and you can technically say that the Washington Wizards are now on the clock. The Wizards finally turned their luck around and landed the first pick in the draft for the first time since 2010, when they took franchise legend John Wall. This pick, though, is arguably more important than that 2010 one, as it can determine the future of the franchise.

This draft class is loaded with talent from top to bottom. You have three generational players at the top in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer. The end of the draft also has some players who would go in the first round in any other year. With that being said, here is the next installment of the Wizards' 2026 mock draft.

First Overall: AJ Dybantsa (Forward, BYU)

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Once again, AJ Dybantsa sits atop the throne when it comes to these mock drafts. In terms of skill, size, and combined measurements, Dybantsa should be the obvious choice at first overall for Washington. He is an uber-athletic scoring forward who has the measurements to become a serviceable defender. Basically, think of the Wizards having Jayson Tatum on their team in three seasons. That is Dybantsa in a nutshell.

His combined measurements were also some of the best. Dybantsa measured in at 6 feet 8.5 inches tall, with a wingspan of just over 7 feet. His standing reach is really impressive, as he has an eight-foot, 10-inch standing reach. His athleticism was also on display, as he recorded a 42-inch vertical. According to Jonathon Givony, founder of Draft Express, his closest physical comparison is Paul George.

AJ Dybantsa's closest physical comp in the DX database: a 20-year old Paul George. Same height in shoes (~6'10), similar weight (~215), nearly identical wingspan and standing reach. pic.twitter.com/8dKY0sdzH3 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 12, 2026

This isn't a style comparison, but it would be good if that is the kind of player Dybantsa turned into. His only flaw is his defense, but he has the body to improve. All he needs is to increase his defensive awareness and IQ. If the Wizards can teach Dybantsa to be a better help defender and how to read passing lanes, then this team could make Dybantsa the best player in franchise history.

Second Day Trade

Right now, the Wizards have two second-round picks, number 51 and 60. These two picks would be on two-way deals, so it only leaves space for either Julian Reese or Sharife Cooper to get that final one. This is where a trade-up could be valuable, so the squad can keep both Reese and Cooper. I am envisioning a trade of Cam Whitmore and both second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls for pick number 38 and the Bulls' 2028 second-round pick.

This means the pick at number 38 can be either a two-way contract or a standard deal. It would more than likely be a two-way deal, and this frees up some more roster space to sign some big men over the offseason. Whitmore has had some unfortunate setbacks, and with the emergence of players like Will Riley and the competition from Jaden Hardy, he may need to be traded. Another trade candidate to watch is Hardy or D'Angelo Russell, depending on what he does with his contract. If Russell accepts, then he would more than likely be traded after the draft.

38th Overall: Tarris Reed Jr. (Center, UConn)

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) reacts after a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the second round, regardless of a trade or not, expect the Wizards to draft a center. Tristan Vukcevic shows promise on offense, but his defense is less than desirable. This means it is time to really put the pressure on him, so they take Tarris Reed Jr. at 38th in the draft. He was a solid rim protector in college for the UConn Huskies, and he is on the older side, so you know what you are getting with him.

This pick is also assuming the Flory Bidunga of Kansas is already off the board. If he is not, then you take Bidunga. Reed is still a great option, though, in the second round, and he could play well enough to get offered a standard deal during the regular season, just like Jamir Watkins. The picks in the second round, wherever they end up, are ultimately going to put pressure on some of the current players, like Vukcevic.

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