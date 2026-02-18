Top Five Draft Prospects for Wizards

The NCAA Tournament is just a few weeks away, and that is the perfect time for draft prospects to increase their stock. Some NBA teams, though, will not be as focused on the tournament, as they know they will have one of the top picks in the draft. The Washington Wizards are part of this group, aiming for a top-three pick, and their big board is more than likely coming together.

Even so, there is a chance the Wizards draft outside the top three. This means they may miss out on one of these prospects, who are deemed franchise-changing players. With that in mind, here are the top five prospects the Wizards should be targeting in the 2026 draft.

1: AJ Dybantsa

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Right now, based on both fit and on-court play, AJ Dybantsa should be the number one player on the Wizards' big board. He has great size, can slot in at point guard if needed, and at power forward, but is best used as a two-guard or small forward. Having him paired with Alex Sarr or Anthony Davis in the pick-and-roll would be deadly, and having a point guard like Trae Young find him on cuts to the basket will also help him. He is the best fit, arguably the best player, in the upcoming draft, and he would thrive in Washington.

2: Darryn Peterson

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The only concern with Darryn Peterson is his health. So far, Peterson has played only 14 games for the Kansas Jayhawks. He has been very impressive in those games, but his health raises some questions. Is this going to be a lingering issue for his career, or will the right medical staff fix it? Because of his injury history this college season, he slots in at second on what the big board should look like.

3: Cameron Boozer

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) handles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The stats and health show that Cameron Boozer is a better player than Peterson this season, but, fit-wise, right now, it does not make sense for him to go to Washington. If the Wizards are drafting third, though, and Peterson and Dybantsa have already been selected, then it makes sense to draft Boozer. At that point, you go best available, and Boozer has been the second-best player in college basketball in this writer's opinion. He has the makings of a Minnesota Timberwolves version of Kevin Love. It just comes down to whether he can fit in as a starter with Davis and Sarr.

4: Keaton Wagler

Jan 29, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) moves the ball around Washington Huskies guard Quimari Peterson (0) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

If the Wizards somehow end up outside the top three of the draft, then they should do everything they can to draft Keaton Wagler. He has been one of the most electric scorers in his draft class and is the definition of a pure scorer. He may not be a starter on the Wizards, but the bench will need a first player. Wagler fills that role seamlessly.

5: Caleb Wilson

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson looked great; he even looked like someone who could crack the top three on draft night. Now, with a fractured hand, his season is practically over. The idea of using him as a lob threat in the starting five or off the bench is tantalizing. The only concern he has is the lack of an outside shot. If he were a better shooter from distance, then he would be higher on the big board.

Honorable Mentions

If, for some reason, the Wizards are up to draft, and none of these guys are available, there are some players the team will be looking to draft. Kingston Flemings and Darius Acuff will be the next guard prospects the team should look at. Both can lead an offense, and are good enough scorers as well, but it is just hard to justify taking them as backup point guards while Bub Carrington is still on the team.

The Wizards could also use a backup center if they do not bring one in through free agency or if they let Tristan Vukcevic walk. Hannes Steinbach is the best center so far in this draft, and would not be a bad pick if the team drops all the way to the eighth pick.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!