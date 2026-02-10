The Washington Wizards decided to bolster their roster for next season at the trade deadline. The first move was securing a lead guard in Trae Young.

The second move was finding another big man to pair with Alex Sarr in the starting lineup, and they did that with Anthony Davis. The team looks ready to compete in the East next season, but they can always add.

The 2026 draft is the perfect time to add one more young player with immense potential. This draft class is often regarded as one of the deepest classes in NBA history.

Still, because of the recent trades, the Wizards' draft board looks different. Here is the Wizards' mock draft post-trade deadline (current positions via Tankathon).

4th Overall: Keaton Wagler

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) looks at his teammate during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Drafting fourth overall in the upcoming draft will be filled with immense pressure. The front office will not have the luxury of drafting one of Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer. Those three are undoubtedly the top three prospects. So, this leaves the team with plenty of options at fourth overall, but which player is the right answer?

There is no wrong answer, but for this scenario, I am going with Keaton Wagler out of Illinois. The bench could use someone as the lead guard, and some draft writers say he has the potential to be the best lead guard in the draft.

Right now, Wagler is averaging 17.8 points on 43.3% shooting from behind the arc. The bench will have a backup point guard in Bub Carringotn, and assuming Tre Johnson starts, they will need a spark off the bench. Wagler is perfect for that role.

40th Overall: JT Toppin

Feb 2, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) reacts to a call in the second half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

This is a bit of a reach, as JT Toppin has the upside to be a late first-round pick if all goes well. However, he may fall in the draft based on Texas Tech's conference tournament and March Madness performance. Still, if Toppin is available at 40th, they have to take him.

Toppin is almost the poor man's Cam Boozer; instead, he seems a little more agile and does not have Boozer's playing ability. Still, he is a big body that can work in the paint and is a tenacious rebounder. Rotation minutes will be hard to come by next season, but Toppin has the upside to carve a bench role at around 10-14 minutes a night.

51st Overall: Zvonimir Ivisic

Jan 29, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) celebrates a win against the Washington Huskies at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Another Fighting Illini finds themselves in this mock draft, but this time it is at the center position. As it currently looks, the only backup center will be Tristan Vukcevic, and he is still extremely raw and not ready for real rotational minutes. This is where I see the Wizards drafting a center like Zvonimir Ivisic.

Ivisic has some good size to him and is a good rebounder. He is also a great shot blocker, averaging 2.3 blocks on only 17.3 minutes per game. Whether Ivisic becomes a reliable backup center, though, is hard to say. Thankfully, the Wizards will have the luxury of testing that out next season, as they are still one more year away from contending.

60th Overall: Anthony Roy

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) celebrates with fans after a BIG 12 men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the BYU Cougars at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to the first mock draft, Anthony Roy gets slotted in as the last pick of the draft. Roy has one major downside to his draft profile: he is 24 years old. No team is looking to draft a 24-year-old and try to develop them, because then you only have at most two years to turn them into a role player. Still, what Roy lacks in youth, he makes up for with firepower.

Roy has been one of the most explosive scoring threats in the BIG12 this college season. The fifth-year player is averaging 17.8 points while shooting 43.9% from long distance. The best part is that this is on 7.8 3-pointers per game.

His shot is electric; he can shoot from 30+ feet out and finish through contact. This is just a pick, though, that fills up the G-League roster and two-way contracts. Still, taking a shot on the dude who battled with potential top-three pick AJ Dybantsa does not sound like a bad idea.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!