Reasoning Behind Justin Champagne's Absence From Wizards' Rotation

The hype surrounding the Washington Wizards is the highest it has arguably been in years, as the Trae Young tenure is getting underway, which means fans are back in seats and excited to watch the Wizards play.

However, in those two games, an interesting story has begun to develop, one that isn't related to anyone’s off-the-court play. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

Trae for threeeeee pic.twitter.com/Zrnsm04vAb — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 9, 2026

Since Young’s debut with the team, 24-year-old forward Justin Champagnie has been absent from Washington’s rotation.

To the casual fans around the league, this may make sense, as Champagnie isn't exactly the most popular name. However, to the Wizards faithful, this decision has come as quite a surprise, although it isn't without reason.

Too Good for His Own Good

One thing that any fan who has watched Washington play basketball this year has been able to pick up on is just how valuable Champagnie is when he's on the floor. Although he isn't the flashiest of scorers or the most dynamic playmaker, he is still able to exert impact on a night-to-night basis just by doing the dirty work.

Champagnie is arguably the best rebounder in the NBA who stands 6-foot-6 and under, and he takes pride in that ability. He is currently posting an offensive rebounding rate of 11.7% — a number that is typically only associated with paint-ridden centers. Defensively, he is dynamic as well, utilizing his instincts and athletic tools to post an impressive steal rate of 2.1% and, once again, a big-man-esque block rate of 3.1%.

Feb 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Clunky Team Fit

Because of Champagnie’s clear impact on the team, head coach Brian Keefe is understandably cautious to play him so as not to make the team too good. It's no secret that Washington is trying to continue to bottom out in hopes of acquiring a top pick, so playing a guy like Champagnie heavy minutes could mean winning a game too many — especially now that Young is in town.

Will Riley 19 points on 8/12 FG vs New Orleans https://t.co/sGtWwXQk1l pic.twitter.com/2n8RJgJNxK — riley ｼ (@rileyr_) March 9, 2026

Not only that, but the Wizards are also housing a plethora of young talent at the wing spot, which they would prefer to give minutes to in order to provide developmental reps. Guys like Will Riley and Jamir Watkins have been given the leash to experiment and develop as of late, which they wouldn't have been able to do if Champagnie was taking their minutes.

All in all, it may not be the most ethical move, but it is undoubtedly better for the future of the franchise.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!