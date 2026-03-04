Wizards Have Best Problem in Worst Way

Although the Washington Wizards’ 2025–26 season has been underwhelming from a wins and losses perspective, there have still been a plethora of positive takeaways. From blockbuster trades that suggest playoff success may be right around the corner, to developing young talent that has shown encouraging flashes, the future in Washington has never looked brighter.

However, through all the bright spots, a fairly large problem has begun to emerge: too much talent. Although it is a great problem to have, it is still a problem nonetheless, as the Wizards may not have the resources necessary to continue funding their stellar young core. The result is numerous difficult decisions that Washington’s front office will have to make in the very near future.

Feb 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe gestures from the bench against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Established Group

The Wizards currently have 12 players on the roster who are at or under 24 years old, each of whom will be demanding contract extensions in the near future. With that said, there are still multiple players in Washington who have done more than enough to stamp their names on any future plans the team has, barring injury or another massive trade.

22yo Kyshawn George has quietly put together really nice passing tape…



Tied for league lead for AST% on drives! Uniquely good lob passer. Vision & creativity finding spot-ups + cutters. Impressive maturity off the bounce. Still time to buy cheap stock. pic.twitter.com/3SUyST3qOj — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) February 18, 2026

It’s fair to say that Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson are all locked into the rotation for the foreseeable future. It seems as if each of the three will be treated as foundational pieces to the team’s future success, each providing different skill sets that can be meshed together and maximized. Some may mention guys like Will Riley and Bilal Coulibaly as names that should be included in this group, but due to the Wizards’ loaded wing rotation, they will both have to make significant strides in the right direction if they wish to stick around — which they likely will.

On the Fence

With three guys firmly established in the rotation and two more with their spots all but locked up for the foreseeable future, that leaves eight other Wizards competing for a roster spot. At least for now, barring anything crazy, it seems as if Bub Carrington, Jamir Watkins, and Tristan Vukcevic are safe, as the team has already invested either money or hefty playing time into each of them, hinting at their future plans. Justin Champagnie can likely be placed in this grouping as well, as he has proven to be one of the most impactful players on the roster.

That leaves Cam Whitmore, Jaden Hardy, Sharife Cooper, and Julian Reese as the remaining players under 24 whose futures with the franchise are in jeopardy. Washington is contractually obligated to keep Hardy around for at least next season, but Cooper, Reese, and Whitmore could all be out the door this offseason. Odds are one or two of those three will get re-signed to a two-way deal or a short-term contract, but nonetheless it will be a difficult choice considering the Wizards’ plans of contending as soon as next season.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!