Wizards' Bub Carrington Hitting Major Sophomore Slump

Many members of the Washington Wizards’ extensive young core have utilized the ample opportunity given to them this season, emerging as breakout stars. Guys like Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr have looked like some of the better young talents in the NBA, while rookies Tre Johnson, Jamir Watkins, and Will Riley have each shown glimpses of greatness.

However, one young Wizard has seemingly been left out of that emerging group, as Bub Carrington continues to struggle in his sophomore season.

Carrington was arguably the most productive member of Washington’s 2024 draft class during his rookie year, posting averages of 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while appearing in all 82 of the Wizards’ games. His play was good enough to land him a spot on the All-Rookie Second Team, being one of two players in D.C. to earn the honor. Because of his impressive rookie season, expectations were high for Carrington heading into year two. Sadly, he hasn’t been able to meet them thus far.

Ups and Downs

The 20-year-old guard started the year playing some of the worst basketball he’s played in a Wizards uniform, posting averages of just 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through the team’s first 21 games — doing so while shooting a putrid 33.6% from the field. Washington asked Carrington to step into a heavier on-ball role, acting as the team’s de facto point guard early in the season, something he clearly wasn’t ready for.

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) advances the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Luckily, head coach Brian Keefe figured that out quickly, moving Carrington back off the ball and allowing him to thrive more as a scorer. This move proved to be the right one, as he quickly found his groove, posting averages of 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game over his next 26 appearances. Carrington looked comfortable and confident once again, showing the flashes of talent fans saw during his rookie season.

Faulty February

Although his resurgence was fun while it lasted, it didn’t last long, as Carrington has once again hit a tough stretch. Through the month of February thus far, he is posting averages of 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, per StatMuse. At face value, those numbers don’t seem much worse than his typical production, but when factoring in his shooting splits of 36.1% from the field, 27.3% from three, and 53.8% from the line, the picture becomes clearer.

Nov 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) drives the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) and center Alex Sarr (20) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

These struggles aren’t necessarily working against the team’s goals, as Washington continues to pursue a top draft pick, losing as many games as possible in the process. However, with other young players emerging for the Wizards, it becomes more vital by the day for someone like Carrington to find his groove, so he’s not left out of the team’s long-term plans.

