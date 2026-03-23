Wizards Only One Loss Away from Making Franchise History

The Washington Wizards’ 2025–26 season hasn’t been a complete disappointment, despite its very poor record, largely due to the strides Washington has made in regards to setting up its future. From acquiring superstar pieces that appear to be franchise cornerstones to developing young talent and taking strides in the right direction, the future has never looked brighter in D.C.

However, despite the excitement, the Wizards are currently heading toward a franchise record that they almost certainly do not want to break — their consecutive game losing streak of 16 games. Washington has teetered on the line numerous times in the past, even coming as close as a 14-game skid this very season.

The Wizards have lost 16 straight games, which ties their franchise record for consecutive losses.



It’s Washington’s fourth 16-game losing streak since 2024 and fifth in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/l9UMAM2Bxh — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) March 23, 2026

However, with the Wizards now in full tank mode, virtually shutting down All-Star guard Trae Young and handling injury recovery for numerous impactful pieces very conservatively, it seems as if the record is finally going to be broken. Washington has been gifted a somewhat favorable matchup in the Utah Jazz, whose current record sits at just 21–50, meaning that if they choose to, the Wizards could very well push through and not set a new record.

With that said, Washington is currently competing with the Jazz in the lottery standings with hopes of achieving a top pick in mind, meaning that every game down the stretch of this year is very important to the future of each franchise. These games are especially important to lose when facing off against another team in a similar spot, meaning that both franchises are likely going to enter the game with a losing mindset.

Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Wizards have basically already proven this point to be true, loading up their injury report with impact players and starters, preparing to roll out a roster bad enough to avoid any league violations of tanking. Utah, on the other hand, has a similar strategy already in place, shutting down numerous starters for the entirety of the season plenty of weeks ago in order to prepare themselves for the final push to bottom out.

Some may consider both teams’ losing ways “unethical,” as it is very clear that both Washington and Utah have no interest in winning games. However, with how the league is currently set up, it’s hard to fault either team for what they are doing, as without a top pick in the draft they could be stuck in a forever purgatory of not being able to make a legitimate playoff push.

Updated NBA tank standings: pic.twitter.com/PJKyZY5sJ7 — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) March 23, 2026

Either way it’s cut, the Wizards are staring down the barrel of an embarrassing franchise record, and one that looks bound to be achieved.

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