Wizards Center Alex Sarr Headlines Injury List vs. Knicks

After what turned into an eventful game with multiple ejections against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Washington Wizards welcome the New York Knicks for a back-to-back. With just a handful of games left in the season, the tank is in full force for the Wizards. You can make the argument that it has been active all season, but now the injury report shows that the tank is fully embraced.

The squad will be heavily shorthanded against the Knicks, so many two-way players and young guys will need to step up. The most notable injury, though, is Alex Sarr, who just had a great game against the Thunder.

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) looks up during a free throw against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Wizards' Injuries in Full Effect

Although Sarr looked great and is still on a minutes restriction, it is odd to see him on the injury report. The team listed him on the official injury report as out with left big toe capsulitis. This is an injury involving the inflammation of a joint in the foot, often caused by excessive pressure or poor foot mechanics.

This is a way for the Wizards to avoid a fine for sitting him, though realistically, Sarr is probably 90 percent healthy. His sitting, though, makes perfect sense this late in the season. Right now, they are 1.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for the worst record in the NBA. If they overtake the Pacers, this gives the Wizards the best odds at first overall, and the lowest they could fall is fifth.

Because of this specific reason, do not expect Sarr to play much the rest of the season. The Wizards need to do everything they can to secure as high a pick as possible, as this draft could change the entire trajectory of this franchise.

Sarr is not the only one on the injury report, as Trae Young and Anthony Davis continue to remain out. Young was recently shut down for presumably the entire season. During his short stint, Young looked great for the Wizards. Davis was also given a new reevaluation date set for the end of March. This also means that Davis is presumably out for the remainder of the season. Other injuries include Kyshawn George, who has a partially torn UCL and will be reevaluated soon, Tre Johnson, and Justin Champagnie. Champagnie was suspended for one game due ot his altercation during their previous game against the Thunder.

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) on the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Around half of these injuries are reasons so the team can tank. This is not a problem; it is the most logical course of action to finish the season. This one injury report, though, is one that fans should expect to see to finish the season.

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