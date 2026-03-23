Jaden Hardy Continues Aiding Wizards Anthony Davis Trade

The Washington Wizards only ever entertained and executed the Anthony Davis trade with one player in mind, and rightfully so.

The 10x All-Star at the center of one of the biggest-named deals of this most recent trade deadline wasn't ever expected to run up the games played with his newest team, but given how little he was valued by the Dallas Mavericks' tortured front office and what he can mean to a Wizards squad looking to exit their rebuild this summer, D.C.'s team-builders clearly valued his low-risk, high-reward upside over any of the aging Davis' obvious physical flaws.

He's yet to suit up for the Wizards while their remaining game count drastically dwindles, yet Washington's already locating victory in the margins. Only one of the three Mavericks who accompanied Davis in the cross-country move actually made the trip to the nation's capital, and Jaden Hardy's made the most of his newest opportunity with one of the strongest stretches of his career.

Feb 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) celebrates his three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

He's averaged 12.8 points in the sort of deeper-bench role he's spent the vast majority of his four professional seasons occupying, shooting at will on career-best splits with a 45.4% hit rate from the field and 42.7% success from behind the 3-point line. The Wizards often need some new face to provide life and energy to early blowouts, and he's prevailed as one of the team's best at locating scoring opportunities and producing highlights out of nowhere, most recently rattling off 25 points against the New York Knicks for his highest-mark yet at his current stop.

And Hardy isn't some bland minute-eater with no future as a Wizard, either; in fact, he'll still be under his current contract next season, with a club option awaiting the guard before the 2027-28 campaign. He can stay in house for up to two more complete schedules without a necessary extension, and given his ability and willingness to get his game off without guaranteed starting-caliber minutes, he possesses real value to a potentially-deep Wizards rotation that'll approach nightly basketball with a more serious attitude as soon as next fall.

Adding to a Building Pattern

Hardy's made up for the deep-cut possessions that could have gone to Dante Exum and D'Angelo Russell had they not been waived or told to go home while the two sides work another move out, respectively.

Nov 5, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell (5) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) defend during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

And the new Wizards' capacity to parlay a fresh start into cold statistical results has developed into a common thread for most of those involved in the initial transaction.

Look at Marvin Bagley III and Khris Middleton; those were two of the Wizards' regularly-deployed role players, with the play-finishing center and scoring wing each sustaining as helpful pieces in the team's attempts at surprising opponents and pulling out occasional wins.

They've each carried whatever momentum they'd accumulated to the Mavericks- while Bagley's comeback season continues in the form of strong finishing around the rim and hard-fought rebounds, Middleton's still getting his looks as a perimeter shooter with efficiency figures that more-closely resemble his days with the Milwaukee Bucks. Even if Dallas doesn't keep the veteran, they're still appreciating what he's providing to the locker room, while Bagley is evidently still viable as a nightly contributor.

Hardy, for his part, has been arguably more pleasing to Wizards fans who can still enjoy watching recently-traded performers still getting the job done. He's a player to monitor amidst the front office's angling past the rebuilding phase, icing atop the Anthony Davis cake that's still yet to be fully understood and appreciated.

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