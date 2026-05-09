What Each Draft Pick Means for the Wizards

The NBA Lottery is a time either filled with sorrow or celebrations. The past few seasons, the Washington Wizards have been filled with more sorrow than celebration. They often trend lower than their initial draft odds on the day of the lottery, and the upcoming one can be similar. However, the only thing they need to focus on is drafting the top four, which has better odds than a coin flip.

It is worth noting that each draft pick position has different ramifications and possibilities. Each position leads to a different prospect being drafted, and potentially even a trade. Here is what every draft pick means for the Wizards.

First Pick: The Streets of DC are Celebrating

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

If the Wizards land the first overall pick, fans might come out of the shadows and throw a parade in DC. The old John Wall jerseys would come out, and fans would celebrate as if they had won the championship. Drafting first means that the Wizards would more than likely take AJ Dybantsa, and this would change everything about their future. The team finally gets a superstar prospect, which bolsters their odds of returning to the playoffs and achieving glory.

Second Pick: Praying and Hoping for Chaos

Fans should want the Wizards to draft Dybantsa, but that may not happen if they fall outside the top pick. There is a slim chance, though, if they draft second, as whoever has the first pick may be more inclined to take Darryn Peterson or Cam Boozer. If Washington drafts second overall, it comes down to praying that a team does not take Dybantsa at first overall.

Third Pick: Whatever Happens, Happens

Drafting third makes everything less stressful. You do not have to worry about the team taking someone you did not want first overall. Instead, the team drafts the best available from the top three. It all depends on how the lottery goes, but this means the Wizards would most likely take Boozer. Caleb Wilson is in play, but it seems more likely that Wilson is dead set on going fourth overall.

Fourth Pick: Hope for More Chaos

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Fans should want one of Peterson, Dybantsa, and Boozer, but Wilson is not a bad backup plan. Wilson may not show the upside of the first option, but he would slot in amazingly well with the current roster. Trae Young would be an amazing lob passer for Wilson as a rim runner, and he can either start or come off the bench and produce. Still, some chaos would be appreciated that moves Boozer down the board to fourth.

Fifth Pick: Fans Rush the NBA Headquarters

Drafting fifth would be the final straw for all the Wizards fans in the world. For too long, they have been the NBA's laughingstock, constantly getting screwed over and never being anything better than good. Falling all the way to fifth, the lowest they could fall, would cause fans to raise pitchforks and torches, storming the NBA headquarters and demanding an explanation from Adam Silver. Drafting fifth does have its perks, though. The team could trade down for another future first and take a player later in the first round. They could also take one of Darius Acuff or Keaton Wagler, both amazing options to have off the bench.

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