Wizards' Latest Free Agent Signee Shouldn't Detract from Offseason's Master Plan

The Washington Wizards, tasked with just a few lingering questions following their reported tabling of Anthony Davis' extension talks, threw the fans another bone to wrap up the week. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, they're signing Alondes Williams to an Exhibit-10 contract in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season.

Free agent guard Alondes Williams has reached an agreement on a deal with the Washington Wizards, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports tells me. Williams scored a career-high 25 points for Wiz last season. pic.twitter.com/YPcCHtrVVW — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 7, 2026

Williams, who suited up for four regular season appearances last season, isn't guaranteed to crash the regular season equation. He won't even count against the Wizards' top 15 roster spots; Exhibit 10 invitations are more for training camp purposes, giving him a chance to factor into Washington's expanded G League talent pool in the event of his further impressing team management.

By the time the upcoming season tips off, the team will have had to have made a decision as to whether Williams is worth elevating to a standard NBA contract. They still have one spare roster spot left for the taking, and despite his relative lack of meaningful big-league burn, he's at least returning as a familiar face in Washington.

He signed an identical pact shortly before the 2025-26 opener, eventually signing a 10-day deal in February. It was in his second game when he scored a career-high 25 points on 9/11 shooting, an effort that helped secure the squad's second-to-last victory of their scheduled campaign.

Alondes Williams CAREER-HIGH 25 Points, 10 Rebs, 4 Assists full highlight vs Pacers I 25-26 NBA Season pic.twitter.com/6TEPuBFnw0 — Hoops Showtime (@HoopsShowtime12) February 21, 2026

How Does the Signing Factor Into Washington's Plans?

Should the 27-year-old Williams get another shot to eat some minutes deep into the upcoming season, he'll certainly spruce up the guard room with his fearlessly-creative scoring. If a lead backcourt shooter such as Trae Young or Tre Johnson go down, here's another highlight-driven athlete with a presence to impose.

As for the Wizards' remaining offseason endeavors, nothing's technically off of the table quite yet. A fully-rostered offer is still waiting there for available candidates while the front office determines their best course of action while rounding out the bolstered rotation, with a few noteworthy names each outclassing Williams as likelier preseason additions.

Anthony Gill, for one, remains one of the most well-fitting figures to watch in filling the vacancy. Coincidentally, it was on this day last year when the Wizards finally brought him back on yet another contract, with the value he provides as a part-time forward, full-time glue guy still surpassing anything that other stagnating free agents have left to offer from a team chemistry standpoint after six years in D.C.'s locker room.

Dec 26, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (L) and Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (R) shake hands during warmups prior to their game against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Beyond Gill, we're quickly greeted with journeying former stars like Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan, players whose heightening ages and inflexible playstyles directly correlate to their continued availability.

Role-playing shooters and ball-movers like Aaron Holiday and Gabe Vincent, too, reportedly have a chance to earn head coach Brian Keefe's attention as 12th or 13th men should they earn invites, though the impacts they'd respectively provide that far down the pecking order are more comparable to Gill's theoretical production without the longtime Wizard's inherent local significance.

Hey Wiz fans! For the new @AllWizardsTalk episode, we did a draft to rank players who could take Washington's last roster spot after the Jamir Watkins injury. Bryson got emotional, as you can see.



YouTube: https://t.co/M0cQQzJFre

Apple: https://t.co/HsxrYOeCLq pic.twitter.com/jiBHP0gtxK — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) August 2, 2026

While that decision keeps earning considerable thought, expect to see Williams make another surprise appearance later down the line. Injury-related absences are part of the sport, which is where a spark plug like the G League-dwelling guard step into the back end of the Wizards' main rotation to shine.

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