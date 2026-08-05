Diluting Doubts: Anthony Davis' Pursuit to Meet Ambitious Wizards Attendance Goal

Washington Wizards fans plan, other fan bases who've already lived the Anthony Davis experience laugh.

The team's newest All-Star asset's Hall of Fame-caliber talent is unassailable, but his chances to uplift the Wizards into something closer resembling contenders as a two-way game-wrecker aren't what's attracting the doubt among the NBA's masses. Davis made it clear that he's looking to play all 82 games this upcoming season, a self-imposed goal that strikes most as purely-optimistic judging by his decorated resume and injury-littered history.

Even if we excuse him for indulging in the Wizards' intentionally-cautious Davis treatment post-trade, it's still worth noting that he managed a mere 29 appearances in a full season's worth of time with the Dallas Mavericks. Before that, he'd only met the 65+ game threshold once as a Los Angeles Lakers (granted, his first two LA seasons arrived in shortened season). He's checked into just 807 games over 14 professional campaigns, missing well over 200 career outings with a litany of physical ailments.

Dec 18, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the game between the Pistons and Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, it's the Wizards getting all worked up and excited at the prospect of including Davis into their upcoming plan of attack. And while he'll be aided by more than a few worthy contributors to ease the workload he'd grown to assume, the local basketball-watching community should still prepare to curb their expectations.

Where Can Davis Latch On to Hope?

If fans can expect any particular attitude out of Davis as the fall's regular season opener slowly approaches, it'll be an enthusiastic mindset amidst his pursuit of re-proving his worth.

His Dallas legacy is indelibly tied to Luka Doncic, the Mavericks' franchise icon whose sudden, infamous departure loomed large over Davis' 29-game stint. Their reworked front office seemed motivated to move off of the star who never asked to replace Doncic, resulting in his getting dumped to Washington for an unimpressive return package headlined by a 34-year-old Khris Middleton, journeyman backup center Marvin Bagley III and a slew of low-ceiling draft picks.

Welcome to Dallas Marvin Bagley!! pic.twitter.com/7EAJHo69zx — Cooper Flagg Muse (@CooperFMuse) February 7, 2026

Now Davis, who took his time before finally giving in to the Wizards' long-term plan, has more than simple revenge on his mind in planning his impactful and available return. Financially, he has plenty more to gain from a strong on-court D.C. debut.

As of tomorrow, Aug. 6, Davis will be eligible for an extension worth up to $275 million over four years. And as assertive as Klutch Sports Group, his management team, can be when they sniff big-money offers, the ball remains in Washington's court. He still has another year of guaranteed, contracted play ahead of him before he gets to decide between a lucrative player-option and unrestricted free agency, giving the Wizards plenty of time to evaluate Davis' contributions and future upside before pulling the trigger on anything drastic.

In the meantime, Davis can look forward to a quietly-beneficial team setting. He's repeatedly bristled at the proposition of sliding in as a full-time center over his career, and he can look forward to seven-foot prospect Alex Sarr taking on that burden as a fellow switch-happy shot-blocker. A fellow paint-dweller provides Davis with the liberty of creating on his own from the high-post, and he won't take the same beatings he'd previously sustained as the sole rebounder.

He'll have all of those scoring luxuries he's used to entering another year of occupying a key starting role, and his presence should be enough to open up space for developing playmaking wings like AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George and Will Riley. When he wants unassisted buckets, here are the passers to move the ball to the paint under the tutelage of pick and roll artist Trae Young.

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards' system may still be far from a finished product given the lack of run they've experienced under competitive circumstances, but Davis should have plenty of what he needs in chasing a healthier-than-usual season. Even if his chances at pulling a Bub Carrington special of perfect attendance remain slim given the likeliness of the franchise's caution with Davis on scheduled back-to-backs and the general-spontaneity that detail most injuries, he seems to understand that his newfound context should compliment his attempt at a timely rally.

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