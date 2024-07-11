How to Watch Wizards NBA Summer League Games, With Gametimes, TV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Washington Wizards only won 15 games last year, so it's a good time to move on. That starts with NBA Summer League for the next week or so here in fiery-hot Las Vegas, where all 30 teams are in town to take a look at their young talent.
The Wizards' first game comes Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, and there's a great storyline with the top two picks in the recent 2024 NBA Draft — squaring off against each other. Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher and Washington's Alex Sarr. The first game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here are the details on how to watch, with gametimes and TV.
- WHO: Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
- WHAT: Wizards' first game of 2024 NBA Summer League
- WHEN: Friday, July 12, 9:30 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Thomas & Mack Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.
- TV: ESPN
Sarr, a 7-footer from France, will have a lot of eyeballs on him in this showdown of top-two picks. He came into the draft as a well-rounded offensive threat, and this is the first chance for fans to see him in action.
Cody Toppert is coaching the Wizards' Summer League team and he said Sarr will see a lot of different situations, so every can get a good look at his varied skill-set.
"You're going to see him in situations as a handler, you'll see him in situations as a screener, a roller, a popper. He's going to be a guy that's asked to hunt and create action, particularly on missed shots,'' Toppert said. "I think the beauty of it is you're going to see him in just about everything you can [put him in.
"We will run him off stagger screens for shots, we will run him with the ball in his hands as the handler in the pick-and-roll. He'll create actions through dribble hand-offs and more traditional actions. We're going to try to put him in as many of these different situations as we can. So far he's really reacted well to those situations."
Sarr ia excited to get to work.
"I know they are for sure going to be playing me in a lot of different spots. I'm really glad I'm going to get to play in different spots," Sarr said.
Here is the rest of the Wizards' Summer League schedule that we know so far. A fifth game is to be determined:
- July 14 (Sunday): Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2
- July 16 (Tuesday): Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards, 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBA-TV
- July 18 (Thursday): Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN