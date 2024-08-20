Washington Wizards Head Coach Brian Keefe On Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington
The Washington Wizards took Frenchman Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft and 12 picks later, snagged freshman Bub Carrington out of Pittsburgh. Sarr and the DC native Carrington are both expected to log major minutes in year one and need to develop quickly in order to speed up the rebuild in the nation's capital. New head coach Brian Keefe recently spoke with the Monumental Sports Network about both rookies and what they should try to do in their first season in the NBA.
Keefe on Sarr...
"First of all, it's his character. He's such a high-character person. He's a guy that loves the game. Then, obviously you see the versatility, he brings it to both ends but especially defensively. He can guard all different types of positions.
"He’s got the ability to be a three-level scorer at some point. But one thing that has stood out to us is his ability to see the game and read the game. He’s a good passer, so we want the ball in his hands to explore those opportunities for him to make plays for himself and others."
Keefe on Carrington...
"We’re going to play a little bit positionless to where a lot of people will handle and make decisions. We look at him as a guard who can make plays for himself and for others. You can see that he’s a multi-talented guy who’s a good rebounder that can push it in transition. We’ll see him handle playing on and off the ball."