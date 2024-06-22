Who Should Wizards Select In The NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner for us all. The NBA Draft is set to start on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. This year's NBA Draft is a bit different from prior years. The first and second rounds were combined on the same evening in the past. It was a one-night event that lasted the entire night. This year, the Draft will be broken up into two evenings. The first evening on Wednesday will feature just the first round. The second round will be on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
The Wizards currently own the three draft picks for the NBA Draft - #2, #26, and #52. Wednesday evening is set to be a very busy yet critical night for the Wizards. Well, who do the Wizards select with the #2 overall pick?
Having the number two overall pick takes a little bit of pressure off of you. Alex Sarr is the player many consider to be selected with the number one overall pick. Rather he is selected there or not, the Wizards will have to make a decision that will impact their future for many years to come. No matter the case, the Wizards should select Connecticut Huskies Guard/Forward Stephon Castle.
The Bilal Coulibaly experiment worked out extremely well for the Washington Wizards. In fact, he was one of the very few bright spots the Wizards can lean upon moving forward. Coulibaly showed he can do it on both sides of the floor. His defense impacted the game and those turnovers he forced turned into points for the Wizards.
The Wizards have been known over the years to struggle a bit defensively. Bilal Coulibaly helped change that a bit for the Wizards last season. Stephon Castle is a very similar player who can guard multiple positions and change the game defensively for his team. Likewise, those turnovers he forces will turn into easy transitional buckets and more opportunities offensively for the Wizards.
The Boston Celtics just made history as they now own the most NBA Championships in the league with 18. A large part and reason for their success is Jayson Tatum and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Many people consider Tatum to be better than Brown. However, Brown was able to win MVP in the Finals and impacted the game just as much as Tatum did.
They both are athletic wings who can guard multiple positions and get their shots off the dribble as well. That same dynamic can be duplicated with the combination of Bilal Coulibaly and Stephon Castle. The Wizards should strongly consider drafting Stephon Castle with the number two overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.