Why The Wizards May Get Lucky In The Draft
The odds of getting the number one pick were accurate for the Washington Wizards. They were tied with the Detroit Pistons with a 14% chance of getting lucky in this year's NBA Draft. They fell slightly shy of their goal. However, being number two in the draft isn't necessarily a bad thing for them. It may work out in their favor in the end when it's all said and done.
The Detroit Pistons dropped to five for this year's NBA Draft. That is extremely disappointing after the season they just had. Surprisingly, the Atlanta Hawks won the lottery and own the number one overall pick. They are a team that is considered a borderline playoff team. They have the talent to win and compete on a nightly basis. What the Hawks are lacking is structure.
That structure and order may turn some prospects away from wanting to join their organization. Atlanta is a beautiful city to want to live in and make a living in the NBA. However, with the team's directions and goals up in the air, that for sure will stir these prospects away from wanting to play for them.
The France star Alexandre Sarr is projected to be the best player in this year's NBA Draft. The Atlanta Hawks need a solid and true big man since Center Clint Capela doesn't look like the star he once was. Sarr would be a great piece there with the Hawks. However, the big man refuses to work out and meet with the Atlanta Hawks. That is an indication that he may be ducking them and does not want to play for them.
With those circumstances, the Hawks may very well opt not to draft Alex Sarr. That means he will fall into the Wizards' lap with their number two overall pick. The need is there for the Wizards to draft a Center. Daniel Gafford was good but he was an undersized big. Marvin Bagley lll was solid. However, he feels more like a rotational player. Drafting Sarr with the number two overall pick will be a steal for the Wizards whose luck continues to grow.