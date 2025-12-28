Sooner or later, trades are about to start flying around the league like it is migration season.

Players will travel great distances to their new teams, going from the East Coast to the West Coast, and some players might just hop around to an in-state rival. The Washington Wizards have some players, though, who are drawing interest from multiple teams, with CJ McCollum leading the front.

McCollum is a veteran on an expiring contract, the definition of a player that contenders or teams looking for that one move want to have. If it does not work out, he would just leave in free agency and not be stuck on the team. The great news, though, is that there is already knowledge and information about which team is interested in him. Still, we can speculate what other trades for the veteran would look like.

Here are the three likely trade scenarios for Wizards guard CJ McCollum.

McCollum Joins the Unction in LA

Los Angeles Clippers Receive:

CJ McCollum

Malaki Branham.

Washington Wizards Receive:

John Collins

Bogdan Bogdanović

2026 Second Round Pick (BKN)

2031 Second Round Pick

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in McCollum. How could a trade even work out, considering the Clippers' cap problems? Well, it requires some big contracts to be traded over, as the Wizards can take on incoming cap. John Collins is making 26.5 million dollars in the final year of his contract, and Bogdan Bogdanović is making 16 million dollars per year with two years left.

“Another Wizards player drawing attention from teams around the league is veteran guard CJ McCollum. While McCollum has not been mentioned as a potential target for the Bucks, he has been brought up in connection with the LA Clippers, sources said.” — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) December 23, 2025

The Siegel report also said McCollum could command two or three second-round picks from the Clippers. That is why those picks are included. It may not seem like a game-changer now, but these picks can be packaged to get the team another first-round pick in a stacked 2026 draft class.

Wizards Obtain Point Guard of the Future

Washington Wizards Receive:

Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive:

CJ McCollum

2028 Second Round Pick (DEN)

Something is happening with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and signs point to significant changes. This trade is a win-win situation. The Cavaliers get McCollum, who is on an expiring contract, and the Wizards get Darius Garland, someone who can be the starting point guard for multiple years.

"I think they gotta make a big change. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell just not getting along. Jarret Allen and Mobley are just too soft"



- John Wall on the Cavs pic.twitter.com/ysEJOcoWgu — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) December 27, 2025

It is not confirmed that the Wizards are interested in Garland. Still, the DMV could ask about his availability. With this recent stretch of bad basketball in Cleveland, a move is inevitable. The Wizards can set up the Cavaliers next season and also shed a high-value contract with a player having a down year.

Wizards Get Center Depth from West Coast Team

Washington Wizards Receive:

Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings Receive:

CJ McCollum

Malaki Branham

2029 Second Round Pick (LAL)

Do the Wizards need a center? No, as Alex Sarr has looked great. It does not hurt to get depth at that position and run a double-big starting lineup. This trade marks the start of a rebuild for the Sacramento Kings, as they acquire a veteran on an expiring contract.

Washington then adds star power in Domantas Sabonis, one of the better centers in the league. His game should pair well with players like Sarr and Kyshawn George. The trade would work out for both teams and does not seem far-fetched to believe it would happen.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!