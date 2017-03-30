LaDainian Tomlinson will rejoin the Chargers as a special assistant to the owner, the team announced Thursday.

Tomlinson will assist the franchise in its move from San Diego to Los Angeles and will help it "expand its community outreach," according to the team's news release.

"Joining the franchise as it makes the move to Los Angeles, and helping to rally new and familiar Chargers fans alike, is an honor and a privilege," Tomlinson said in a statement.

After spending 56 years in San Diego, the Chargers are one of two franchises hoping to carve out a niche in Los Angeles. They join the Rams, who moved to the city before the 2016 season.

Tomlinson played for the Chargers from 2001 to 2009 and won the 2006 NFL MVP award. Over his 11-year career, including nine seasons in San Diego, the running back rushed for 13,684 yards and 145 touchdowns, second only to Emmitt Smith.

Tomlinson retired after the 2011 season and currently works as NFL Network analyst, a role he will continue to serve according to the team. He will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

"L.T. is one of the most beloved and iconic Chargers of all time,” Chargers chairman Dean Spanos said in a statement. "His active involvement in our fight for Los Angeles is vital."

