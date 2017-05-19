Von Miller honors Broncos employees at ceremony

For the last 18 years, the Broncos have held an annual employee recognition day to honor team staff, from grounds crew members to stadium personnel. Players don't attend the event, but this year one member of the Broncos decided to show up: Von Miller.

Miller joined more than 200 team employees at Thursday's service recognition day, honoring the men and women behind the scenes in a speech, according to the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala. Miller is the first active Broncos player ever to attend the event, Jhabvala reports.

“We couldn’t do what we do if it weren’t for you,” Miller told team employees.

In addition to speaking, Miller stayed at the ceremony for two hours after practice, according to the Denver Post. He helped raffle off memorabilia and greeted award recipients.

So classy for 5x All-Pro @VonMiller to thank 200+ Broncos employees for their hard work. "On behalf of our team, we appreciate all you do." pic.twitter.com/Hn9c3XmUhZ — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) May 18, 2017

@NickiJhabvala @EdwerderRFA @VonMiller Absolutely sensational by Von - I assure you, that resonates w/team staff - is additional motivation - is appreciated - is meaningful. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) May 19, 2017

Miller won Super Bowl 50 MVP honors in 2016 following Denver's 24–10 victory over the Panthers. The All-Pro linebacker finished the 2016 season with 13.5 sacks.

