Von Miller honors Broncos employees at ceremony

Stanley Kay
37 minutes ago

For the last 18 years, the Broncos have held an annual employee recognition day to honor team staff, from grounds crew members to stadium personnel. Players don't attend the event, but this year one member of the Broncos decided to show up: Von Miller. 

Miller joined more than 200 team employees at Thursday's service recognition day, honoring the men and women behind the scenes in a speech, according to the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala. Miller is the first active Broncos player ever to attend the event, Jhabvala reports. 

“We couldn’t do what we do if it weren’t for you,” Miller told team employees. 

In addition to speaking, Miller stayed at the ceremony for two hours after practice, according to the Denver Post. He helped raffle off memorabilia and greeted award recipients. 

Von Miller gives every player in AFC West a bottle of wine, thank-you note

Miller won Super Bowl 50 MVP honors in 2016 following Denver's 24–10 victory over the Panthers. The All-Pro linebacker finished the 2016 season with 13.5 sacks. 

Last year, SI.com's Greg Bishop wrote about how Von Miller became the NFL's most interesting man

