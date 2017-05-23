The new NFL stadium in Los Angeles will not be the host of Super Bowl LV in February 2021, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

NFL owners voted unanimously Tuesday to award Super Bowl LV to Tampa and have Los Angeles host the following year.

The switch was prompted by the announcement last week that the joint Chargers-Rams stadium in Los Angeles will open in 2020, rather than 2019. NFL rules say that a stadium cannot host a Super Bowl in its first season.

Construction on Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park was delayed this winter by record-setting rain that left the construction site under 12 to 15 feet of water at times.

The last Super Bowl held in the Los Angeles area was Super Bowl XXVII in 1993 at the Rose Bowl.