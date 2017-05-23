NFL

Report: Los Angeles Super Bowl pushed back due to stadium delays

0:53 | NFL
Opening of shared Chargers, Rams stadium delayed until 2020
Dan Gartland
43 minutes ago

The new NFL stadium in Los Angeles will not be the host of Super Bowl LV in February 2021, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports

NFL owners voted unanimously Tuesday to award Super Bowl LV to Tampa and have Los Angeles host the following year. 

The switch was prompted by the announcement last week that the joint Chargers-Rams stadium in Los Angeles will open in 2020, rather than 2019. NFL rules say that a stadium cannot host a Super Bowl in its first season. 

Construction on Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park was delayed this winter by record-setting rain that left the construction site under 12 to 15 feet of water at times. 

The last Super Bowl held in the Los Angeles area was Super Bowl XXVII in 1993 at the Rose Bowl. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters