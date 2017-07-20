Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis will face one charge of domestic violence during a trial that's set to start Monday.

Lewis was in court on Thursday but his lawyer and prosecutors failed to agree on a plea bargain.

Lewis was charged with the misdemeanor in March after an incident with an ex-girlfriend.

The woman told authorities that Lewis grabbed her by the neck and held her to the floor before leaving their shared apartment after getting in a heated argument about the bills, according to a police report.

Police arrived on the scene and stated they saw no visible injuries on the woman.

"Some cases have to be tried," Lewis' attorney, John Shea said. "This is one of them."

The trial will be in Ann Arbor, Mich., with jury selection and opening statements slated for Monday. The trial is expected to be wrapped up by the next day.

Lewis was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of April's draft. The Cowboys are set to start training camp in California next week.