NFL

Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis to Stand Trial on Domestic Violence Charge

0:36 | NFL
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis to Stand Trial on Domestic Violence Charge
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis will face one charge of domestic violence during a trial that's set to start Monday.

Lewis was in court on Thursday but his lawyer and prosecutors failed to agree on a plea bargain.

Lewis was charged with the misdemeanor in March after an incident with an ex-girlfriend.

The woman told authorities that Lewis grabbed her by the neck and held her to the floor before leaving their shared apartment after getting in a heated argument about the bills, according to a police report.

Police arrived on the scene and stated they saw no visible injuries on the woman.

"Some cases have to be tried," Lewis' attorney, John Shea said. "This is one of them."

The trial will be in Ann Arbor, Mich., with jury selection and opening statements slated for Monday. The trial is expected to be wrapped up by the next day.

Lewis was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of April's draft. The Cowboys are set to start training camp in California next week.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters