New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took a quick trip to Amarillo, Texas on Saturday to visit Jayro Ponce, a nine-year-old boy battling Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor.

Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor is a rare childhood tumor that commonly starts in the kidneys but can also occur in other soft tissues or in the brain.There are about 20 to 25 new cases of Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor diagnosed each year in the United States, according to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Beckham received a tweet on July 18 from Danny Richburg, father of Giants center Weston Richburg, who shared a post forom a local radio personality's plead to help Ponce meet his favorite player. Odell Beckham responded with "How could I make it happen?"

On Saturday, he made the trip and photos were shared on the Team Jayro Facebook page.

"We were blessed to spend time with this amazing soul and his friend! There's no words for this experience," the page read. "Thank you Make A Wish!"