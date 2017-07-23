NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Visits 9-Year-Old Boy Battling Rare Form of Cancer

19:13 | Sports Illustrated
SI Now Special: The MMQB All-Time NFL Draft
Chris Chavez
40 minutes ago

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took a quick trip to Amarillo, Texas on Saturday to visit Jayro Ponce, a nine-year-old boy battling Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor.

Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor is a rare childhood tumor that commonly starts in the kidneys but can also occur in other soft tissues or in the brain.There are about 20 to 25 new cases of Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor diagnosed each year in the United States, according to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. 

Beckham received a tweet on July 18 from Danny Richburg, father of Giants center Weston Richburg, who shared a post forom a local radio personality's plead to help Ponce meet his favorite player. Odell Beckham responded with "How could I make it happen?"

On Saturday, he made the trip and photos were shared on the Team Jayro Facebook page.

"We were blessed to spend time with this amazing soul and his friend! There's no words for this experience," the page read. "Thank you Make A Wish!"

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters