The Cowboys have released receiver Lucky Whitehead after news broke Monday that he had been arrested for shoplifting last month in northern Virginia, the team announced.

Whitehead’s agent, though, claims that his client was not arrested and that it was a case of mistaken identity. The agent, David Rich, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he has a plane ticket showing Whitehead did not arrive in the Virginia area until after the crime occurred.

Whitehead was arrested after 1 a.m. on June 22 after allegedly running out of a Wawa in Woodbridge, Va., without paying for less than $200 worth of merchandise, Prince William County police said Monday. Responding officers found Whitehead in the store’s parking lot and arrested him for petit larceny. He was released and told to report to court on July 6.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was unaware Whitehead had been arrested until the news broke Monday.

When Whitehead failed to appear for his arraignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has another court date on August 10, now facing an additional charge of failure to appear.

Whitehead, a third-year player out of FAU, made headlines last week when his dog was stolen and held for ransom. He was used primarily as a kick and punt returner in his two years with the Cowboys.