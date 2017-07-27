Former NFL defensive tackle Brian Price’s wife believes he is suffering from CTE. After seeing this video, it’s tough to disagree with her.

Police were called to an auto parts store in Ypsilanti Township, Mich., in April, responding to reports of a man acting erratically. As the cops attempted to calm Price down, he took off running and barreled through the store’s glass doors.

Detroit TV station WDIV spoke with Price and his wife about his mental health struggles and shared the video of Price’s alarming encounter with police. Price has no memory of the incident.

Price, a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2010, played 20 games for Tampa before hip injuries derailed his career. The 28-year-old lives now in Michigan with his wife, track star Candice Davis Price.

Candice believes Price has CTE and is fearful he could hurt himself. She also sees changes in his personality she thinks are caused by CTE.

“Mentally, some days I struggle a lot,” Price told WDIV. “But as a man, and as a friend and a father, you don’t want people to see it. But at the same time, I know I’m not the only one going through this.”

CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously by examining a person’s brain. A new study released Tuesday by Boston University diagnosed CTE in 110 of the 111 football players whose brains it examined. The results are troubling, to be sure, but don’t suggest that 99% of football players have CTE. The brains used in the study were donated by players or families who already believed they were suffering from CTE.