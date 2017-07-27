NFL

David Quessenberry: Cancer-Free, Working With Texans' First Team

1:07 | NFL
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

David Quessenberry has spent the last three years battling non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma. He is now taking reps as the starting left guard for the Houston Texans, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans placed Quessenberry on the non-football illness list in 2015 after they waived him. He is now cancer-free and back in pads with the team, working with the starters.

"It's real early in camp, but I'm enjoying my reps with the first team," he said Thursday according to the Houston Chronicle. "I'll play wherever they want me. Right now, that's at left guard with the first team, and I'm happy to do it."

Last season, Xavier Su'a-Filo started 15 games for the Texans, but he currently has a sore knee after undergoing arthroscopic surgery this off-season, according to the Houston Chronicle. McClain adds that Su'a-Filo is on the field practicing, but not working with the first team.

Quessenberry was a sixth-round pick for Houston in 2013, but has yet to appear in a regular season game.

In May, he returned to the practice field for the first time since his battle with cancer.

 

