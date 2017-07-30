NFL

Chargers' 1st-Round Pick Mike Williams Will Be Shut Down For All of Training Camp

0:32 | NFL
Chargers First Round Pick Mike Williams Expected to Miss Training Camp
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

The Chargers' first-round pick receiver Mike Williams is expected to miss all of training camp with a back injury, the team announced Sunday.

In addition to Williams, safety Darrell Stuckey and cornerback Jason Verrett were also placed on the active physically unable to perform list Saturday.

Williams spent four years at Clemson being taken with the No. 7 pick in this year's draft by the Charges. In his last season at Clemson he caught 98 passes for 11 touchdowns and 1,361 yards. In 2015, Williams missed the entire year for Clemson with a neck injury he suffered while catching a touchdown.

While Williams is not expected to practice at all during camp, Stuckey is day-to-day and Verrett is not expected to be out long, both with knee injuries.

NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Wants to Be Highest-Paid NFL Player

The Chargers first game of the regular season is Monday Sept. 11 at the Broncos.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters