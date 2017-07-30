The Chargers' first-round pick receiver Mike Williams is expected to miss all of training camp with a back injury, the team announced Sunday.

In addition to Williams, safety Darrell Stuckey and cornerback Jason Verrett were also placed on the active physically unable to perform list Saturday.

Williams spent four years at Clemson being taken with the No. 7 pick in this year's draft by the Charges. In his last season at Clemson he caught 98 passes for 11 touchdowns and 1,361 yards. In 2015, Williams missed the entire year for Clemson with a neck injury he suffered while catching a touchdown.

While Williams is not expected to practice at all during camp, Stuckey is day-to-day and Verrett is not expected to be out long, both with knee injuries.

The Chargers first game of the regular season is Monday Sept. 11 at the Broncos.