Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert has decided not to retire and will report to training camp, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Caplan was first to report the news.

If he plays this season, Albert would be owed nearly $9 million but that salary is not guaranteed, nor is his $9.5 million 2018 salary. Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report that the team has “many things to work out” with Albert if he wants to return.

Albert announced on July 31 that he was retiring after nine seasons in the league. He had been traded from the Dolphins to the Jags in March for a future seventh-round draft pick. He didn’t participate in Jacksonville’s optional organized team activities, though he did show up later for mandatory minicamp. Albert reported to training camp last month but announced his intention to retire after just a few days.

Albert, a first-round pick in 2008, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He signed a five-year, $47 million deal with the Dolphins in 2014 after six seasons with the Chiefs.

On the Jaguars’ first depth chart of training camp, rookie Cam Robinson is listed as the starter at left tackle and seven-year pro Jeremy Parnell is on the top of the depth chart at right tackle.