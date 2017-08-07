Defensive lineman Vince Wilfork announced his retirement from the NFL Monday.

Wilfork, an All-Pro selection in 2012 and a five-time Pro Bowler, spent 11 seasons with the New England Patriots before joining the Houston Texans for his final two years in the league.

He was drafted by the Patriots in 2004 out of Miami with the No. 21 pick, and while in New England he won two Super Bowls.

After the Texans lost to the Patriots in the playoffs in January, he told reporters he was leaning toward retirement, although nothing was certain at that point.

Wilfork, 35, racked up 559 tackles, 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries and three interceptions in 189 career games.