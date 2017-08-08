Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The Patriots are doing a little redecorating before the season opener against the Chiefs in four weeks.

After winning their fifth Super Bowl, the Patriots need a new home for their championship banners. They first had the realization in April and owner Robert Kraft teased last week that the Pats have a “surprise” for accomadating banner No. 5.

“We had a high-class problem because we had no more room to put banners,” Kraft said. “So we had to change the construction around, so we have a little surprise for our fans that night that should be very cool.”

With the season opener on the horizon, the team has gotten started on the construction.

The relocation of the Patriots' Super Bowl banners is underway. pic.twitter.com/7w2JDXnSz3 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 8, 2017

So many banners - so little room.



Workers are making space for Super Bowl LI banner at crowded @GilletteStadium.#Patriots @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/y0Gcn3a5Jx — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) August 7, 2017

So where are the banners going to end up? Kraft’s comments make it sound like it’ll be something pretty interesting. Maybe they’ll suspend them over the field?