NFL

The Patriots Are Doing Construction to Fit All Their Super Bowl Banners

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The Patriots are doing a little redecorating before the season opener against the Chiefs in four weeks. 

After winning their fifth Super Bowl, the Patriots need a new home for their championship banners. They first had the realization in April and owner Robert Kraft teased last week that the Pats have a “surprise” for accomadating banner No. 5. 

“We had a high-class problem because we had no more room to put banners,” Kraft said. “So we had to change the construction around, so we have a little surprise for our fans that night that should be very cool.”

With the season opener on the horizon, the team has gotten started on the construction. 

So where are the banners going to end up? Kraft’s comments make it sound like it’ll be something pretty interesting. Maybe they’ll suspend them over the field?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters