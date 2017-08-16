NFL

Report: Accuser Discussed Blackmailing Ezekiel Elliott with Sex Tapes

Scooby Axson
41 minutes ago

A woman who accused Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott of domestic violence, which triggered Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, admitted to the league's investigators that she discussed in text messages leveraging sex videos featuring her and Elliott for money from the player Yahoo! Sports reports.

According to the report, the text message exchange is detailed in a lengthy report by NFL investigators after they probed whether Elliott committed domestic violence against Tiffany Thompson, who is Elliott's ex-girlfriend.

Elliott has denied the allegations and authorities in Columbus, Ohio, where the incident took place, declined to bring charges.

The report contains a message from September 2016 in which Thompson and a friend brought up the idea of selling a sex tape of her and Elliott. Thompson’s friend says in one of the messages “we could black mail him w[ith] that,” to which Thompson responded, “I want to bro.”

NFL
What to Know About Ezekiel Elliott's Suspension, His Appeal and a Potential Lawsuit

Thompson admitted to registering an email address titled “ezekielelliott sex vids” in August 2016, according to the NFL's report.

When contacted by Yahoo! Sports, Thompson's friend said she didn't want to comment and could not rememeber what she told NFL investigators. When asked about the alleged blackmailing scheme, she ended the conversation.

When the NFL Players Association responded to Elliott’s suspension, Thompson's credibility and text message exchange was among the things noted in the appeal.

Elliott’s appeal hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

If his suspension is upheld, Elliott would not be eligible to play until Oct. 29, a Week 8 road game against the Washington Redskins.

