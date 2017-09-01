NFL

Jim Irsay Says Andrew Luck 'Most Likely' Won't Play Week 1

2:45 | NFL
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Colts owner Jim Irsay said "the odds are most likely" that quarterback Andrew Luck will not play in the team's season opener Sept. 10 against the Rams, according to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star.

On Thursday Irsay said the team hasn't ruled out the idea of Luck playing Week 1, but also stressed that the Colts want to make sure Luck is mentally ready to take the field and they don't want to rush him back because he is still so young, according to Keefer.

Luck started training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having shoulder surgery in January. The shoulder had been bothering Luck since September of 2015.

The Colts are expected to start Scott Tolzien at quarterback if Luck is unable to go. Tolzien is entering his seventh season and has played in just nine game with three career starts. His one start last season came against the Steelers in Week 12, in a game the Colts lost 28-7. He went 22-for-36 with 205 yards, one touchdown and two picks.

In August, Irsay said Indianapolis was looking into finding replacements for Luck if he was unable to start the season, but they never considered Colin Kaepernick as an option.

Luck, the No. 1 pick of the 2012 draft, is going into his sixth season. In his first five years, he completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 19,078 yards and 132 touchdowns.

