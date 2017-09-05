J.J. Watt might be the best defensive player in the NFL, but literally nothing he has done or will do on the field can ever top what he's done for Houston after the city was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Watt launched a fundraiser to aid Hurricane Harvey victims on Aug. 27 with an initial goal of $200,000. At the time, that seemed like an ambitious but manageable goal. In hindsight, perhaps we all underestimated the goodwill of humanity and people's capacity to help those in need—the fundraiser has now raised more than 100 times its initial goal, as it passed $20 million on Tuesday.

"Set out last Sunday with a goal of $200,000, and every single day since then has been a reminder of how much good there is out there in the world, and how times are tough and when things look bleak, people help up to help their fellow [humans]," Watt said in a video he tweeted.

Watt has been clear throughout the process that he will do all he can to ensure the money goes directly to victims and not to covering administrative costs. He has tweeted pictures of semi trucks loaded with supplies of all kinds to aid in the relief efforts.

10 semi trucks.

4 locations.

Countless incredible volunteers.

Just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/xmN40M4hFA — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 4, 2017

Many celebrities have contributed to the cause; new Houston Rocket Chris Paul raised $50,000, H-Town lover Drake put up $200,000, and both Wal-Mart and Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk gave $1 million.

You can donate to Watt’s efforts here.