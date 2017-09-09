The Oakland Raiders placed kicker Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve on Saturday due to a herniated disc.

Janikowski will be replaced by Giorgio Tavecchio, who was signed to Oakland’s active roster.

Janikowski recently agreed to a $1 million pay cut, according to ESPN. The 39-year-old is the Raiders’ longest-tenured player and the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. He missed the team’s final two exhibition games with the injury.

With 55 career field goals of 50+ yards, Janikowski holds an NFL record and is one of the league’s most decorated kickers. His 1,799 career points are 10th in NFL history.