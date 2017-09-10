NFL

WATCH: Browns Use Pre-Anthem Video to Promote Equality

0:41 | NFL
Group of Browns Players Kneel During National Anthem After Hue Jackson Discouraged Protest
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The Cleveland Browns showed a video to fans at their stadium before the playing of the national anthem which featured several players expressing concerns for the country's social injustices.

The nearly minute video played before the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers and had messages from All-Pro tackle Joe Thomas, rookie starting quarterback DeShone Kizer, head coach Hue Jackson, linebacker Jamie Collins and linebacker Christian Kirksey.

"Love not only for their red, white and blue fabric that we don on our front porches, but love for what it stands for," tight end Randall Telfer said at the end of the video.

About 12 Browns players knelt before the national anthem before their Week 2 preseason game against the New York Giants. This came after Jackson said he believes “everybody has a right” to protest, but hoped his team wouldn't participate.

Some members of the Cleveland police union had said they wouldn't hold the American flag during the national anthem, but later Cleveland police officials met with Browns officials and players in order to discuss the players kneeling for the anthem.

The officers ended up participating in an on-field, pregame ceremony.

