The Bengals were not good Sunday and fans were not pleased.

The player who caught the most heat from those in attendance in Cincinnati was quarterback Andy Dalton. He threw four interceptions and lost a fumble against the Ravens, and this provoked a fan to throw a hat at him.

Here's why Andy Dalton runs off...



One fan: "You suck."

Another throws hat at Dalton.

Another fan yells: "I want Carson back." #Bengals pic.twitter.com/uAHDcNImMu — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 10, 2017

They also asked for Dalton to be removed from the roster.

You should never throw things at players because it can be dangerous to the players and lead to serious repercussions.

However, asking to get rid of a 29-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback for 37-year-old who performed just as poorly on Sunday (Palmer went 27-for-48 with three picks against the Lions) will not bring about any legal action and might be even more ego deflating.

Check four of Dalton's five turnovers below.

And a pick for C.J. Mosley! pic.twitter.com/PqJ75yAOgE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2017

You know you want to watch the INT by @LWebb21 again. pic.twitter.com/S8sNtY3aiM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2017

Dalton will have to wait a while to get his revenge on the Ravens as the teams don't meet again until Week 17 on Dec. 31.

