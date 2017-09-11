NFL

Watch: Andy Dalton Throws 4 Picks, So Fan Throws Hat At Dalton

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
26 minutes ago

The Bengals were not good Sunday and fans were not pleased.

The player who caught the most heat from those in attendance in Cincinnati was quarterback Andy Dalton. He threw four interceptions and lost a fumble against the Ravens, and this provoked a fan to throw a hat at him.

They also asked for Dalton to be removed from the roster.

• Watch: Cole Beasley Catches Ball On His Back for First Down

You should never throw things at players because it can be dangerous to the players and lead to serious repercussions.

However, asking to get rid of a 29-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback for 37-year-old who performed just as poorly on Sunday (Palmer went 27-for-48 with three picks against the Lions) will not bring about any legal action and might be even more ego deflating.

Check four of Dalton's five turnovers below.

• Chuck Pagano Says Colts Got 'a----' Kick By 49ers, They Played The Rams

Dalton will have to wait a while to get his revenge on the Ravens as the teams don't meet again until Week 17 on Dec. 31.

[h/t CBS Sports]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters