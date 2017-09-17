NFL

Ezekiel Elliott Only Gets 8 Rushing Yards Against Broncos

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Ezekiel Elliott did not have a good game in Denver.

In fact, he had his worst statistical game in 17 regular season contests with the Cowboys.

The 2016 first-round pick had nine rushing attempts for just eight yards in Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Broncos. Last week he ran for 104 yards on 24 carries in a win over the Giants.

Elliott, who came into the game averaging 108.4 yards a game and five yards a carry had less than one yard per carry against the Broncos and his longest rush was for five yards. He also had four receptions for 14 yards.

Before Sunday, Elliott's worst game was his NFL debut last season against the Giants, when he rushed for 51 yards on 20 carries in the Week 1 loss.

