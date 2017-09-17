Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Ezekiel Elliott did not have a good game in Denver.

In fact, he had his worst statistical game in 17 regular season contests with the Cowboys.

The 2016 first-round pick had nine rushing attempts for just eight yards in Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Broncos. Last week he ran for 104 yards on 24 carries in a win over the Giants.

Elliott, who came into the game averaging 108.4 yards a game and five yards a carry had less than one yard per carry against the Broncos and his longest rush was for five yards. He also had four receptions for 14 yards.

• Sunday FreakOut: Patriots Are Back, Panthers Are 2-0 an in Trouble

Before Sunday, Elliott's worst game was his NFL debut last season against the Giants, when he rushed for 51 yards on 20 carries in the Week 1 loss.