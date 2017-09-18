NFL

Watch: Group Celebrations Are Making the NFL Fun Again

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
28 minutes ago

This season, the NFL has decided to allow group touchdown celebrations again. It was a great idea.

Nobody has provided a celebration of the quality of Chad Johnson or Terrell Owens just yet, but Week 2 provided a pair of celebrations that makes it seem like we could be headed there soon.

First, there was JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers he scored his first career touchdown in Pittsburgh's 26-9 victory over the Vikings.

Watch: Marshawn Lynch Dances As Raiders Cruise to Win Over Jets

An imaginary dice game? Seriously? The only thing that was missing was the trio of Ashy Larry, Leonard Washington and Grits n' Gravy.

The next celebration came from the Falcons and Devonta Freeman.

This wasn't as creative as Smith-Schuster, but it did allow NBC to flashback to the old NBA on NBC music, so it gets the job done.

Look: Los Angeles Fans Not Interested in Rams or Chargers

It has been a while since players were allowed to be this imaginative after getting in the end zone, so it might take some time before more guys are ready with a good celebration. But thanks to Smith-Schuster and Freeman, the bar has now been set for what qualifies as a good celebration going forward.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters