NFL

Monday Night Football: Who plays tonight?

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The New York Giants take on the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to close out Week 2.

The Giants are playing their first home game of the season after losing to the Cowboys on the road last week. The Giants defeated the Saints in their home opener last season, but prior to that, they had dropped four straight home openers.

The Lions are coming into the game after a win over the Cardinals in Detroit last week. The Lions have lost their last three road openers, with the last two being one possession games.

The two teams met last season in Week 15 in New York and the Giants came away with a 17-6 win. In that game Eli Manning tossed for 201 yards and two scores while going 20-for-28 on pass attempts. Matthew Stafford was 24-for-39 for 271 yards with an interception in a losing effort.

Monday Night Football

Lions vs. Giants

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can live stream the game here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters