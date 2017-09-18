Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The New York Giants take on the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to close out Week 2.

The Giants are playing their first home game of the season after losing to the Cowboys on the road last week. The Giants defeated the Saints in their home opener last season, but prior to that, they had dropped four straight home openers.

The Lions are coming into the game after a win over the Cardinals in Detroit last week. The Lions have lost their last three road openers, with the last two being one possession games.

The two teams met last season in Week 15 in New York and the Giants came away with a 17-6 win. In that game Eli Manning tossed for 201 yards and two scores while going 20-for-28 on pass attempts. Matthew Stafford was 24-for-39 for 271 yards with an interception in a losing effort.

Monday Night Football

Lions vs. Giants

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can live stream the game here.