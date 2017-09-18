Giants receiver Odell Beckham will make his season debut Monday night against the Lions. Beckham told two reporters—ESPN’s Josina Anderson and NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones—that he is playing.

Beckham missed the season opener in Dallas with an ankle sprain suffered in the preseason against the Browns. While he took the field for warmups in Week 1, he was reportedly never really all that close to playing. He practiced this week for the first time since the injury.

Beckham told reporters last week that he was told the ankle would take six to eight weeks to heal and the Giants were believed to be taking a cautious approach to his recovery.

The Giants struggled to get anything going on offense with Beckham sideline against the Cowboys. They managed just 233 yards of total offense and three points, thanks to a combination of ineffective receiver play and offensive line struggles.