Purdue coach Jeff Brohm vs. Michigan (FOX, Saturday, 4 p.m. ET): Yes, a coach. Right now, there aren’t many college coaches who project to the NFL, but Brohm could be one to watch. Steve Young’s old backup comes from a coaching family, and was just plucked from Western Kentucky by the Boilermakers. He’s already off to an impressive start there, having gone toe-to-toe with Louisville in his first game and blowing out Missouri last Saturday. With Penn State and Ohio State absent from Purdue’s schedule, this will likely be the toughest test Brohm and his team face all season, and a big upset could land him on the NFL radar.

