NFL

College Football: What I’m Watching This Weekend

Albert Breer
19 minutes ago

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm vs. Michigan (FOX, Saturday, 4 p.m. ET): Yes, a coach. Right now, there aren’t many college coaches who project to the NFL, but Brohm could be one to watch. Steve Young’s old backup comes from a coaching family, and was just plucked from Western Kentucky by the Boilermakers. He’s already off to an impressive start there, having gone toe-to-toe with Louisville in his first game and blowing out Missouri last Saturday. With Penn State and Ohio State absent from Purdue’s schedule, this will likely be the toughest test Brohm and his team face all season, and a big upset could land him on the NFL radar.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters