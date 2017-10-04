Though he is no longer playing football, Peyton Manning is still active in the commercial world. “I apologize to all the people out there who are tired of seeing me on commercials," he says. Besides spending time on commercial sets, what exactly has Manning been up to in retirement? Peter King spoke to Manning on the latest episode of his podcast about his daily life as a carpool dad and volunteer assistant flag football coach, his potential future as an NFL executive, and how he's stayed close to the game, learning behind the scenes from coaches and general managers.

8:40: On his contribution to pro football in Indiana.

12:40: Tim Duncan influenced Manning’s decision to return for his senior year at Tennessee, instead of heading to the NFL. “I saw Tim Duncan at a college basketball game that year and he had stayed for his senior year, which was kind of against the norm, and he just said, ‘Hey I wanted to be a senior, I wanted one more year to get ready.’ So that kind of let me know it was okay if I wanted to stay.”

20:00: On whether he's ever thought about returning to football for another season. Manning wasn't even tempted to return to football last year when Ryan Tannehill went down in Miami and close friend and Dolphins coach Adam Gase texted, apparently to gauge his interest in returning to play. “I’m out,” he said, definitively.

26:58: Manning describes daily routine as a carpool dad, traveling speaker and volunteer assistant flag football coach.

29:29: Manning on whether he sees a future for himself as a John Elway team executive type.

34:40: Manning has stayed close to the game by shadowing a team in the draft and spending time with Rams coach Sean McVay this past offseason.

36:20: On concern about CTE and his long term health. "I feel like I am competing every day against my health—that’s my new opponent … That's important to me, to stay healthy, so I can be around for my kids and my family and see lots of things I still want to see.”