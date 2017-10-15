Adrian Peterson didn't need long to get acclimated to his new team.

Earlier in the week, the Saints traded away the 11-year veteran after a lackluster start to 2017.

Peterson has already more than doubled his rushing total on the season after less than one half in Arizona has been more productive than four weeks in New Orleans.

On the first drive of the game, Peterson ran for 54 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown. He went on to pick up another 33 yards to give him 87 yards on nine carries in 23 minutes of gameplay.

During his time with the Saints, Peterson had 81 yards on 27 carries.

In Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, he has 20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown as the Cardinals lead 31-20.