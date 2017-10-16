Emmanuel Sanders will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers with a sprained ankle, Broncos coach Vance Joseph announced Monday.

Sanders went down during Denver's Sunday night game with the Giants and had to be carted off the field.

In addition to Sanders, fellow wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is also out for Sunday and Joseph said both players are week-to-week.

With Sanders down, the Broncos will have to lean even more on Demaryius Thomas to keep the pass game alive. Receivers Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer and Jordan Taylor will probably see increases in targets and playing time as well with both Sanders and McKenzie out. Running backs C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker will also likely see an increase in touches.

Since arriving in Denver in 2014, Sanders has only missed one game. The two-time Pro Bowler has 25 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns this season.