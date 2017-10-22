Biggest Plays of NFL Week 7

Quickly

  • From Eddie Jackson's two-touchdown day to Ezekiel Elliott running all over the 49ers, here's a rundown of some of Week 7's must-see plays.
October 22, 2017

Here’s a rundown of the 10 plays that you cannot miss from the NFL’s Week 7, courtesy of Game Stream.

Bears rookie safety Eddie Jackson had himself a day, scoring two defensive touchdowns. Little did he know that they would be the Bears only touchdowns of the day in their 17–3 win over the Panthers.

Jackson became the first player in league history to score multiple 75-plus-yard defensive touchdowns.

Aaron Jones kicked things off in Green Bay with a 46-yard rushing touchdown, but the Packers faltered from there, falling to the Saints 26–17.

Packers QB Brett Hundley scored this rushing touchdown, but the rest of his day was largely disappointing, completing 12 of 25 passes for 87 yards and an interception.

T.J. Yeldon's 58-yard touchdown run was the cherry on top of the Jaguars' 27–0 shutout against the Colts.

Even better than JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 31-yard touchdown catch? His touchdown celebration.

Travis Benjamin saved this 65-yard punt return for a touchdown just for Chargers' first win in Los Angeles.

Kenny Stills bobbled the ball, but still managed to come down with this 36-yard catch in the Dolphins' comeback against the Jets.

Ezekiel Elliott turns on the jets and goes 72 yards for one of his three touchdowns against the 49ers in Week 7.

Le'Veon Bell stiff-armed Dre Kirkpatrick into the ground and juked the rest of the Bengals defense on this 42-yard catch.

