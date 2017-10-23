Report: Joe Thomas Out for the Season With Torn Triceps

According to ESPN, Browns LT Joe Thomas tore his triceps Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 23, 2017

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas has a torn triceps and is done for the rest of 2017, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In Sunday's game between the Browns and the Titans, Thomas had his incredible streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps played ended by the injury. Thomas had an MRI Monday to confirm it.

The streak started in Week 1 of his rookie season in 2007, and during the streak, Thomas played through a grade-two LCL tear, three MCL strains and two high ankle sprains.

A 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro player, Thomas has already played with 19 different quarterbacks while in Cleveland.

Joe Thomas Snaps Streak: Five Things to Know

Thomas, 32, is under contract through 2018.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters