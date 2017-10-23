Browns left tackle Joe Thomas has a torn triceps and is done for the rest of 2017, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In Sunday's game between the Browns and the Titans, Thomas had his incredible streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps played ended by the injury. Thomas had an MRI Monday to confirm it.

The streak started in Week 1 of his rookie season in 2007, and during the streak, Thomas played through a grade-two LCL tear, three MCL strains and two high ankle sprains.

A 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro player, Thomas has already played with 19 different quarterbacks while in Cleveland.

Thomas, 32, is under contract through 2018.