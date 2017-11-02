Injured Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater offered support to Deshaun Watson after Watson suffered a non-contact injury in Thursday’s practice and was diagnosed at the facility with a torn ACL.

Bridgewater dislocated his knee in August 2016 and has been on the physically unable to perform list this season. He missed all of last season. He returned to practice after an exam in mid-October.

Damn @deshaunwatson this one hurt 🙏🏾. You’ll be back better than ever young 💯. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2017

Been overcoming adversity your entire life & never lost faith once. The battle is already won, claim ur victory, born winner. @deshaunwatson — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2017

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that the team feared Watson had a torn ACL. Watson was listed as a limited participant in practice with a knee injury.

The injury comes less than a week after Watson’s best game of his young season. In a shootout loss to the Seahawks, Watson threw for 402 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 67 yards.

Watson has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has also picked up 269 yards on 36 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Tom Savage is the only other quarterback on the Texans’ roster. He started the first game of the season but was benched halfway through the game in favor of Watson.