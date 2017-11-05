Jameis Winston was replaced at the start of the second half of Sunday's game by Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is questionable to return after starting the second half of Sunday's game against the Saints on the bench due to a shoulder injury, the team announced.
Winston had been dealing with issues in his right shoulder since it was reported that he injured the AC joint in his shoulder in a Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals.
Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Winston to start the second half. In the game against Arizona, Fitzpatrick went 22-for-32 for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while replacing Winston.
Earlier in the game, Winston became the second youngest quarterback in league history to reach 10,000 passing yards.