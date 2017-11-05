Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is questionable to return after starting the second half of Sunday's game against the Saints on the bench due to a shoulder injury, the team announced.

Winston had been dealing with issues in his right shoulder since it was reported that he injured the AC joint in his shoulder in a Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals.

Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Winston to start the second half. In the game against Arizona, Fitzpatrick went 22-for-32 for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while replacing Winston.

Earlier in the game, Winston became the second youngest quarterback in league history to reach 10,000 passing yards.