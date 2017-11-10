The Patriots have claimed tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers from the Packers but he may not play for New England this season.

Bennett has been playing through a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum in his shoulder, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter both report.

When Bennett was waived by the Packers on Wednesday it was with the designation that he “failed to disclose a physical condition,” which, as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio notes, “implies that the injury existed even before he signed as a free agent.”

Bennett still has to pass a physical with the Patriots. If he doesn’t he could placed on injured reserve or go back on the waiver wire. ​He has played through the injury this season, though, and could try to continue playing if he passes the physical.

Bennett started the first seven games of the season for Green Bay, catching 24 passes for 233 yards. He missed practice after the Packers returned from their bye week and sat out Monday’s game against the Lions.