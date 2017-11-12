Adrian Clayborn entered Sunday's game against the Cowboys with two sacks this season.

The seventh-year defensive lineman out of Iowa quadrupled that total with a six-sack performance to help lead the Falcons to a 27-7 victory.

Clayborn's first sack of the game came on the first drive of the game. His next one came on a third down in the second quarter. And with the Cowboys driving late in the first half, Clayborn picked up his third sack of the game on a Dallas first down at the Atlanta 39, and forced and recovered a fumble on the play.

In the second half, Clayborn kept up his domination by getting his fourth sack on the Cowboys first drive of the third quarter. Sack No. 5 came on third down of the next drive and forced Dallas off the field. With the game in hand, Clayborn sealed his game with a second strip-sack, once again recovered by Atlanta.

The six sacks are the second most in a game in NFL history, trailing the seven Derrick Thomas had Nov. 11, 1990. His performance Sunday was the most prolific sack outing since Osi Umenyiora had six sacks against the Eagles on Sept. 30, 2007. Before Sunday, Clayborn's career high for sacks in a game was two, which he accomplished just once, in an Atlanta 33-32 win over the Packers last season.

In total, the Falcons had eight sacks against the Cowboys. At 5-4, Atlanta will face the Seahawks on Monday night next week, and the 5-4 Cowboys will play the Eagles Sunday night.