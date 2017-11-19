Here are the notable injuries in Week 11 of the NFL.
A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.
Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.
Clay Matthews, Packers – Groin, Out
Matthews had one sack before leaving the game.
Jay Cutler, Dolphins – Head, Out
Cutler is being evaluated for a concussion. Cutler threw three interceptions in the first half.
Chris Thompson, Redskins - Leg, Out
Thompson was carted off vs. Saints and had an air cast placed on his right leg.
Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns – Foot, Out
Ogbah's day ended after two tackles, including one for loss.
Leonard Floyd, Bears – Leg, Out
Floyd injured his right leg and was carted off the field.
Jermon Bushrod, Dolphins – Foot, Questionable
Bushrod left for the locker room in the third quarter.
Marshon Lattimore, Saints – Ankle, Returned to Game
Lattimore was injured defending a pass in the second quarter.
Olivier Vernon, Giants – Shoulder, Returned to Game
The Giants defensive end was injured in the second quarter.
Xavier Rhodes, Vikings – Calf, Questionable
The Vikings veteran cornerback left the game vs. Rams in the first half.
Shawn Lauvao, Redskins – Stinger, Questionable
The Redskins offensive lineman was injured in the second quarter.
Sammie Coates, Browns - Knee/Ankle, Out
The Browns wide receiver headed to the locker room after being injured.
Montae Nicholson, Redskins – Head, Out
Washington's safety is being evaluated for a potential concussion.