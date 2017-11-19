Week 11 Injury Roundup: Jay Cutler Out With Concussion

Here are the notable injuries in Week 11 of the NFL.

By Scooby Axson
November 19, 2017

A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Clay Matthews, Packers – Groin, Out

Matthews had one sack before leaving the game.

Jay Cutler, Dolphins – Head, Out

Cutler is being evaluated for a concussion. Cutler threw three interceptions in the first half.

Chris Thompson, Redskins - Leg, Out

Thompson was carted off vs. Saints and had an air cast placed on his right leg.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns – Foot, Out

Ogbah's day ended after two tackles, including one for loss.

Leonard Floyd, Bears – Leg, Out

Floyd injured his right leg and was carted off the field. 

Jermon Bushrod, Dolphins – Foot, Questionable

Bushrod left for the locker room in the third quarter.

Marshon Lattimore, Saints – Ankle, Returned to Game

Lattimore was injured defending a pass in the second quarter.

Olivier Vernon, Giants – Shoulder, Returned to Game

The Giants defensive end was injured in the second quarter.

Xavier Rhodes, Vikings – Calf, Questionable

The Vikings veteran cornerback left the game vs. Rams in the first half.

Shawn Lauvao, Redskins – Stinger, Questionable

The Redskins offensive lineman was injured in the second quarter.

Sammie Coates, Browns - Knee/Ankle, Out

The Browns wide receiver headed to the locker room after being injured.

Montae Nicholson, Redskins – Head, Out

Washington's safety is being evaluated for a potential concussion.

